The 1982 Clifton Central High School team was inducted was inducted into the Central Hall of Fame during halftime at Friday’s home game against Watseka.
Members of the team took the field in the rain during halftime and were recognized for their achievements.
The 1982 team was a team of firsts for the school.
The first team to make the state playoffs.
The first team to play a home state playoff game.
The first team to win a state playoff game.
The first team to make the quarterfinals.
The team’s captains were: Dan Rudin, Phil O’Conner, Evan Lemenager and Roger Gyunn.
The 1982 team went 9-2 that season and was coached by Norm Henderson and Ron Graham.
Graham spoke during the halftime ceremony.
“What an honor it is to be back at Clifton Central High School,” he said.
Graham thanked everyone who had organized the celebration before reflecting on the 1982 season.
“Forty years ago this team put together one hell of a season,” he said.
Graham referred to the team as a “team of firsts” due to their reaching the state playoffs eight years after the playoffs were started in 1974.
“We waited eight years to get to the playoffs,” he said.
Graham fondly recalled the team members and coaches who made the 1982 season a success.
“As I think back, this team had a lot of great players and coaches,” he said.
Graham singled out Head Coach Norm Henderson for his contributions to the team.
“There was one leader: Head Coach Norm Henderson,” he said. “He meant a lot to my career and I’m sure he had a positive effect on many others.”
Graham said Henderson was inducted into the Illinois Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1986.
“Coach was so proud of this team,” Graham said. “I’m sure everyone here on this field has a story they could tell about Coach Henderson.”
The program from Friday’s game also featured a letter from Dr. Arlyn Rabideau, who was principal at Central during the 1982 season, sharing memories of the historic season. The letter is printed below:
“As the principal at Central High School during the fall of 1982, the level of excitement that the football team created was some of the best of times I ever had in my educational career. Coach Henderson and I talked often about how fortunate we were to be a part of that time.
It wasn’t the first time we had a great football team, but it was the first time that Central made the IHSA playoffs. We had some close calls the previous two years losing to the eventual state champs both years, in games we felt we were the better team.
The season started with a tough loss to rival Herscher, but rebounded with wins going into the game vs defending state champ Danville Schlarman. During that game I knew we were destined to win when Dave Luhrsen intercepted the first pass of the game and went for a touchdown. And as the night went on Danny Rudin put on one of the greatest performance I ever saw on a football field. Along with Sophomore QB, Rob Zimbelman and the offensive line play we were just too much for the defending state champs that night. Our defense closed the door and the rest is history.
The team was led by a number of Seniors , namely Captains Dan Rudin, Evan Lemenager, Phil O’Connor and Roger Guynn, who were just great kids and worked hard. Coach Henderson said ‘I may not have had a better group of kids in my career.’ The excitement during the times before the playoffs was unmatched in my career. The community, the student body, and the staff were the most unified group I have ever been a part of, it was one of my fondest memories.”