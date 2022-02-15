The Clifton Central High School girls' basketball team blew out Momence in the opening game of their regional tournament Saturday afternoon in Clifton.
Clifton Central dominated Momence in the first half, holding their opponents to single digits into the third quarter.
The Comets didn't let up in the second half as they stifled any attempts by Momence to gain any offensive traction while continuing to put up points of their own.
The Comets would go onto defeat Momence 46-16.
Freshman Gracie Schroder led the Comets in scoring with 16 points.
Junior Alana Gray put up 13 points for the Comets.
Senior Kassidy Leclair and junior Katherine Winkel each had six points during the game. Senior Allison Cox had five points.
Clifton Central was back in action Monday when they took on St. Joseph-Ogden in the Class 2A Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional.
SJO was the top seed in the tournament.
SJO defeated Clifton Central 53-22.