The Cissna Park Timberwolves faced-off against the Watseka Warriors in the Watseka Regional championship Oct. 26.

Top-seeded Cissna Park advanced to the championship round by defeating Gardner-South Wilmington in the semifinals 25-9 and 25-9. The Timberwolves (28-6) received 13 kills from Brooklyn Stadeli, 27 assists from Mikayla Knake, 10 digs from Morgan Sinn and a two-block, three-ace effort from Sophie Duis.

