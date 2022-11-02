The Cissna Park Timberwolves faced-off against the Watseka Warriors in the Watseka Regional championship Oct. 26.
Top-seeded Cissna Park advanced to the championship round by defeating Gardner-South Wilmington in the semifinals 25-9 and 25-9. The Timberwolves (28-6) received 13 kills from Brooklyn Stadeli, 27 assists from Mikayla Knake, 10 digs from Morgan Sinn and a two-block, three-ace effort from Sophie Duis.
Watseka advanced to the regional finals through their victories over Tri-Point 25-20 and 25-16 in their semifinal round. Watseka’s statistical leaders were Megan Martin (six kills), Christa Holohan (eight assists) and Brianna Denault (17 digs).
When Watseka and Cissna Park met in the regional championship they were evenly-matched.
The teams traded leads constantly throughout the three matches.
Watseka took the first match 25-20, but Cissna Park was able to bounce back and outlast the Warriors 25-18 and 25-15 to claim the Class 1A regional title and advance to sectionals.
Brooklyn Stadeli paced the offense for Cissna Park (29-6) with eight kills, and Addison Lucht was close behind with six kills. It was a unit that ran through Mikayla Kanke’s 24 assists, and five aces, while the defense was powered by Morgan Sinn’s 11 digs.
Watseka (22-14) was led by a strong defensive effort from Brianna Denault, who collected 29 digs over the course of the match. Becca Benoit led a balanced offense with nine kills, while Haylie Peck was close behind with eight finishes.
Cissna Park didn’t have far to travel for their first sectional match.
The Timberwolves took on the Brideview Aqsa in Milford Monday night.
Cissna Park routed Bridgeview 25-7 and 25-2 to reach the Class 1A Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017. Sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn Stadeli and freshman middle Josie Neukomm each smacked eight kills for Cissna Park (30-6), which picked up 22 assists from senior setter Mikayla Knake. The Timberwolves’ serving also excelled, led by freshman middle Sophie Duis (nine aces) and Stadeli (six aces).
Cissna Park advanced to Wednesday’s Class 1A Milford Sectional final against Grant Park (26-10). Grant Park defeated Walther Christian in Monday’s other semifinal. Results from the sectional final were not available in time for the print edition. Check our website, times-republic.info, and next week’s edition for results.
In other volleyball postseason action, second-seeded Milford won it’s first regional match, defeating Illinois Lutheran 25-8 and 25-18 in the semifinal. Hunter Mowrey’s 10 kills and seven digs paved the way to success for the Bearcats (26-5). Also aiding Milford were Anna McEwen (seven kills, six digs), Jahni Lavicka (19 assists) and Brynlee Wright (three kills, three blocks).
Milford owned two victories versus Grant Park this season entering the Class 1A regional championship match on the Dragons’ home court. But third time wound up being the charm for third-seeded Grant Park, which stunned the second-seeded Bearcats 24-26, 25-14, 25-20. A trio of double-doubles didn’t permit Milford (26-6) to continue its season. Anna McEwen produced 20 kills and 15 digs, Jahni Lavicka generated 38 assists and 11 digs, and Hunter Mowrey provided 16 kills and 16 digs in the defeat.