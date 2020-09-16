Cissna Park hosted Milford and Clifton-Central at Lakeview Country Club in Loda on September 15 for a boys and girls varsity match and a boys JV match.
For the boys, Milford led the day as a team, putting up a 191 score while Clifton-Central followed with a score of 198. Cissna Park ended there day with a score of 221.
For individuals, Milford's CJ VanHoveln was medalist with a score of 43 while Central's Kooner Paraday placed second penciling in a 47. There was a three-way tie for third place between Central's Tyler Grob and Milford's Cooper Frerichs and Aaron Banning with scores of 49 each.
On the girls' end, Milford once again took home the number one spot as a team with a score of 227. Cissna Park followed with a score of 259 while Clifton-Central finished off with a score of 261.
Individually, Milford's Anna Hagan finished as medalist with a score of 53. Emmaleah Marshino ended her night in the number two spot with a 54 score while fellow Milford teammate Kristen Butler ended with a score of 57 to take the number three spot.
For the JV boys, Central won the day with a team score of 210. Milford followed with a 238 while Cissna Park ended off with a 246.
Dylan Bailey from Clifton-Central was medalist with a score of 48 while teammate Luke Shoven grabbed the second-place spot with a score of 52. Cissna Park's Breyden Sinn and Central's Brock Spooner tied for third place with scores of 53 apiece.
Cissna Park also conducted their senior night during the match. Cissna Park seniors include Bryce Bruens (2-year varsity player), Cale Clauss (3-year varsity player), Devin Hull (4-year varsity player), Emily Hylbert (4-year varsity player), Lauren Kaeb (4-year varsity player), Ryan King, and James Yergler.
Cissna Park's head coach, Carin Chrastka, expressed her pride in the seniors' accomplishments over the years and looked back on their leadership abilities.
"This is my sixth year at Cissna Park. I had this class when they were in seventh grade so as a class it is kind of an emotional year because it was my first class," said Chrastka.
"We are really excited and are a good team. It's going to be hard when they move on but I'm really excited about their futures.