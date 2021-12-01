CLIFTON—The Comets wrestling team held a match at The Crater against the teams from Pontiac and Coal City. The Coalers were first and they defeated the Comets 47-15 giving them their first loss of the season. The Comets got wins from Trystan Schacht (195), Hunter Hull (220) and Giacomo Panozzo (285). Schacht pinned his opponent, Drake Dearth, in the first round. Hull outlasted Dylan Clark by four points, 7-3 and Panozzo bested Michael Gonzolez by pinfall in the first round.
The Comets next faced the Pontiac Indians and the outcome was very different. Clifton started piling the victories up one wrestler at a time. Schacht received a victory from a forfeit. Hunter Hull (220), Giacomo Panozzo (285) and Blake Archer (120) all pinned their opponents in the first round of their matches. Kayden Cody (126) pinned Chance Smith in the second round. Tyler Morris defeated Raul Martinez 12-2 by major decision. Braden Morris (138) took down Colin Kristich by pinfall in the first round of their match. Kody Krumwiede (145) took rounds but he he got the pinfall over Dylan Ramsey. Gianni Panozzo (152) won by forfeit. Damian Bailey (160) and Auston Miller (182) both won their matches by first round pinfalls. Garron Perzee (170) defeated Ethan Gray in two rounds by pinfall. The Comets defeated Pontiac 76-0. They hit the mats again on Saturday when they participate in the Seneca Invitational. Action begins at 9 a.m.