The Central/IW Wrestling team traveled to Reed Custer Feb 4 for Regionals. The team finished in third place and had 10 wrestlers who finished in the top 4 of the tournament.
The team has four wrestlers who secured their spot at Sectionals. IW’s Hunter Hull (182) and Central’s Gianni Panozzo (145) both finished in second place, while IW’s Noah Gomez (285) and Central’s Gage Poyner (138) both finished in 3rd place.
The team also has six wrestlers who are fourth place finishers and will travel with the team to Sectionals as alternates. They are Blake Hemp (113), Evan Cox (126), Kayden Cody (132), Giona Panozzo (152), Maxwell Joseph (195), and Brody O’Connor (220).
Gage Poyner had the most pins in the least amount of time over all the wrestlers in the Regional tournament with three pins in a total time of 3.08 minutes. Hunter Hull scored the most team points at 21 for our team, while Gianni Panozzo came in a close second with 20.
The team will be traveling to Sectionals Feb. 10-11 in Coal City. The top four wrestlers in each weight class at Sectionals will move on to the State Series in Champaign Feb 16-18.