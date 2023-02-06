The Central/IW Wrestling team traveled to Reed Custer Feb 4 for Regionals. The team finished in third place and had 10 wrestlers who finished in the top 4 of the tournament.

The team has four wrestlers who secured their spot at Sectionals. IW’s Hunter Hull (182) and Central’s Gianni Panozzo (145) both finished in second place, while IW’s Noah Gomez (285) and Central’s Gage Poyner (138) both finished in 3rd place.

