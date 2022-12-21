The morning of Dec. 17 the Central/IW wrestling team traveled to do battle in the Clinton holiday tournament.
Winning early rounds put the boys in position to have a solid day.
Battling through the middle bouts positioned the squad to hoist some team hardware.
Going into the final round the team was down 10 points in the 11 squad tournament.
Putting on a pinning display of power the boys put on a show for the crowd. Winning 10 out of 13 matches & recorded 9 pins to complete the 2nd Tournament team title of 2022.
On the day the young squad had a record of 42-18 and amassed a total of 40 pins.
Gage Poyner (138) and Noah Gomez (HWT) both had 5 pins and crowned Champions. Teammates Blake Hemp (113) and Gianni Panozzo (145) were also crowned Clinton Champions.
Every round victory and pin were awarded a point value that ultimately contributed to the team title. Other team members placing for the tournament were- -John Randles (120)-9th, Evan Cox (126)-3rd, Garrison Bailey (132)-3rd, Giona Pinozzo (152)- 3rd, Brayden Morris (160)-2nd, Chris Andrade (160)- 3rd, Garron Perzee (170)- 3rd, Maxwell Joseph (182) -4th, Alex Finnegan (195)-10th, Brody O’Connor (220)- 4th
Wilmington also hosted a JV invitational on Saturday. Placing 3rd was Jack Ownby, 4th- Noah Vinning & Francisco “Cisco” Sandoval was crowned champion.
Duel action on the week saw victories against Manteno 64-12, GCMCF 65-15 And a close loss to #12 ranked Reed Custer 42-36. Taking the Team to a 11-3 duel record on the season.
Abe’s Rumble hosted in the BOS center in Springfield is the next event on the schedule. Sixty squads will do battle over a two-day period on Dec. 29-30.