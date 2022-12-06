On Dec. 3 the Central/IW grapplers headed to the annual Seneca Irish Invite to compete against 17 squads in the first tournament of the year.
On Dec. 3 the Central/IW grapplers headed to the annual Seneca Irish Invite to compete against 17 squads in the first tournament of the year.
Team points leader board changed many times through the early rounds.
Semi final round is when the Comets/Raiders roared into the lead. Garrison Bailey (126), Kayden Cody (132), Gage Poyner (138), Gianni Panozzo (145), Giona Panozzo (152) Brayden Morris (160), Garron Perzee (170), Hunter Hull (195) and Noah Gomez (HWT) recorded 9 wins and 6 pins to charge in the lead.
Central/IW held a half a point lead heading into the last 4 matches in the Championship round. Hunter Hull (195) & Noah Gomez (HWT) both recorded pins to secure an exciting team Championship.
Noah Gomez (HWT) was the only Champion crowned for the squad on the day and 10 other teammates placed as well.
Bailey-126 (2nd), Cody-132 (3rd), Poyner-138 (2nd), Panozzo-145 (2nd), Panozzo-152 (2nd), Morris-160 (6th), Perzee-170 (4th), Joseph-182 (4th), Hull-195 (3rd), O’Conner-220 (6th)
Gomez-285 champion!
Central/IW wrestling squad kicked off the 2022-23. Wins against Rantoul, Kankakee & Pontiac with a lone loss to Coal City has the team sitting at 3-1 in duel bouts.
Upcoming:
Thurs. Dec. 8 @ Dwight w/ Seneca 5:30pm
Sat. Dec.10 Central Duels w/ BBCHS, St. Thomas Moore & Bismark- Henning 9am.
Tue. Dec 13 home vs Manteno at 5:30p
Thu. Dec 15 @Reed Custer with GCMS at 5:30p,
