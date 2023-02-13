The Central/I.W. Wrestling squad traveled to Coal City to compete in the 1A Sectional on Feb. 10-11.
The team had three of six alternates names drawn. That put them back in their respective weight bracket and a chance to compete. Dubbed the “Magnificent 7” by coach Travis Williams the grapplers were ready to do battle.
Feb. 10, Evan Cox (126), Gage Poyner (138), Gianni Panozzo (145), Hunter Hull (182), Maxwell Joseph (195), Brody O’Conner (220) and Noah Gomez (HWT) kicked off first round of action.
Gianni Panozzo (145) went 4-1 in the 2day event. His lone loss was in the Semi-Finals but battled back with two huge wins to take home third place hardware a earn a trip to state.
Hunter Hull (182) competed in the first place match after pinning all 3 of his opponents. He ended his day in 2nd place and became only the 2nd I.W. wrestler (Henry Garrison 2012) to qualify for the State Tournament.
Alternates traveling to Champaign and hoping to get in the field will be EvanCox, Gage Poyner, Maxwell Joseph and Noah Gomez.
Wrestling State Tournament is at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Dates are Feb. 16-18. Wrestling begins at noon Feb. 16.