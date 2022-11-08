Iroquois West High School Cross Country standout, Bryson Grant, is an All-Stater once again.
Grant battled the cold, rainy, muddy, windy conditions at Detweiller Park in Peoria to place 8th out of 258 runners at this past Saturday’s IHSA State Cross Country Meet.
Grant ran his 3-mile race in 15 minutes and 42 seconds (15:42.84). He received his 8th place, All-State medal at a ceremony shortly after his race. Bryson Grant ends his high school cross country career as the IWHS 3-mile record holder, Regional Champion, and a two-time IHSA Cross Country All-Stater.