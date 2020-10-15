The IHSA boys’ golf class 1A sectional took place in Tuscola on Oct. 13.
Competing as a team were the Iroquois West boy’s golf team. The team took eighth place out of 10 with a score of 379 to end their season.
The event ended the boys’ successful season that included both a county championship and the team’s first ever regional championship.
Individually, IW seniors Kade Kimmel and Ryan Tilstra led the way for their team with scores of 90 and 91, respectively. Jack McMillan, Kyler Meents and Jack Pree all three penciled in 99’s to end their day while Evan Izquierdo finished off with a score of 109.
Watseka also had two boys competing in the tournament with the likes of Jordan Schroeder and Zachary Hickman. Hickman ended his day with a score of 91 to finish 42, while Schroeder followed directly behind in the 43 spot with a score of 92.
Central’s Jay Lemenager was 40 out of 81, finishing the day with a 91.
Milford’s Cooper Frerichs also competed, earning a 98 score to get him 62 place.