TUSCOLA — Mark down another postseason blowout for the Tuscola boys’ basketball team.
Two days after the Warriors beat Tri-County by 65, top-seeded Tuscola turned a 31-point first quarter effort into a 101-35 victory against ninth-seeded Villa Grove in regional semifinal action.
Parker James scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter for Tuscola (26-6), which ran its winning streak to five games. Jordan Quinn added 17 points for the Warriors in the win, Sawyer Woodard added 15 points, Chris Boyd had 12 points and Kam Sweetnam put up a near double-double with 10 points and eights assists.
Kyler Williams, Parker Stevens and Peyton Smith scored eight points apiece for the Blue Devils (12-20) in the loss.
Tuscola will get a regional final rematch with nearby rival Arcola at 7p.m. Friday. The sixth-seeded Purple Riders defeated fourth-seeded Okaw Valley 48-41 in last Wednesday night’s second semifinal game.
Arcola lost its early lead by halftime, but the Purple Riders rallied to retake the lead in the third quarter and fended off Okaw Valley in the fourth.
Gerardo Alanis led the Purple Riders (17-13) with 22 points and made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Arcola’s Jackson Miller also knocked down three three-pointers and chipped in 15 points.
Class 3A
Normal West Regional
Normal West 71, Centennial 52. Fifth-seeded Centennial found itself trailing early in last Wednesday’s regional semifinal against third-seeded Normal West and couldn’t pull off the comeback against its Big 12 rival.
A strong third quarter helped the Wildcats pull away for the double-digit win. Preston Sledge made three three-pointers and led the Chargers (15-15) with 14 points.
Class 2A
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
St. Joseph-Ogden 73, Oakwood 36. Second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden used a balanced, efficient offense to extend its winning streak to 12 and secure itself a shot a regional title with last Wednesday’s big win against seventh-seeded Oakwood.
Tanner Jacob made 4 of 5 three-pointers and led the Spartans (26-4) with 14 points. Ty Pence finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the win. SJ-O also got 11 points from Logan Smith, 10 points from Coy Taylor and also had five other players score against the Comets (23-10).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56, Unity 55. Unity had Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin tripled up in the first quarter with an 18-6 advantage, but the sixth-seeded Blue Devils rallied to tie last Wednesday’s regional semifinal game at the end of regulation before finishing off the come-from-behind victory in overtime. Three-point shooting helped BHRA (27-6) close out the game against the third-seeded Rockets.
Ayden Ingram made four three-pointers and led the Blue Devils with 19 points, Isaiah Tidwell chipped in 11 points and Brett Meidel made it three in double figures with 10 points. BHRA moves on to play St. Joseph-Ogden at 7 p.m. Friday for the regional title.
Unity’s Will Cowan was also hot from three-point range, making six and scoring a game-high 25 points for the Rockets (16-15) in the loss. Henry Thomas added 13 points.
Prairie Central Regional
Monticello 63, Iroquois West 38. Fifth-seeded Monticello turned a deadlocked game at halftime into a runaway regional semifinal victory against fourth-seeded Iroquois West last Wednesday night in Fairbury.
Three consecutive three-pointers to end the third quarter pushed the Sages’ lead to 13 points, and they rolled to the 25-point win with an equally dominant fourth.
Trey Welter flirted with a triple-double for Monticello (17-13) putting up 13 points, seven assists and six steals. Tylor Bundy also scored 13 points to go with five rebounds and three assists, and Raiden Colbert made it three Sages in double figures with 11 points in the win. Sam McMillan paced Iroquois West (23-7) with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals, and Cannon Leonard added 13 points and five rebounds.
Prairie Central 68, Clifton Central 33. Prairie Central’s 25-point second quarter turned a close game after one quarter into the makings of a blowout by halftime against Clifton Central. The host and top-seeded Hawks (29-2), who haven’t lost in a month, led by 21 at the break and rolled to last Wednesday’s regional semifinal victory.
Dylan Bazzell scored a game-high 19 points for Prairie Central and was joined in double figures by Tyler Curl, who made two three-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Clinton Regional
Maroa-Forsyth 54, Clinton 51. The fourth-seeded Maroons (24-8) ended their season by suffering a regional semifinal loss last Wednesday on their home floor to the sixth-seeded Trojans.
Class 1A
Watseka Regional
Ridgeview Regional
Le Roy 56, Milford 51. The sixth-seeded Panthers (14-12) pulled an upset versus the third-seeded Bearcats (23-10) in last Wednesday’s second of two regional semifinals at Colfax.
The win qualified Le Roy for Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against second-seeded Lexington.
Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
Decatur Lutheran 68, Argenta-Oreana 50. The seventh-seeded Bombers (16-17) fell behind the top-seeded Lions by a 20-9 margin in the first quarter and couldn’t fully recover, seeing their season end Wednesday in a regional semifinal.
Jamario Barbee banked 15 points for A-O, which added 12 points from Chase Logue and eight points from Jalynn Flowers.
Watseka Regional
Cornerstone 70, Watseka 34. Evan LaBelle netted 10 points on Wednesday for the 12th-seeded Warriors (7-24), who couldn’t keep pace with the top-seeded Cyclones in this semifinal tilt.
Hagen Hoy tacked on eight points for Watseka, who garnered seven points apiece from Tucker Milk and Dane Martin.