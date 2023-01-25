Bauer Story Pic 1.jpg

Watseka Girls’ Basketball Coach Barry Bauer passed the record for most basketball wins in school history. He’s seen here celebrating with his team recently.

Barry Bauer, who serves as Watseka Community High School Athletic Director and Girls’ Basketball Head Coach, recently broke the school’s record for most basketball wins.

Bauer started his coaching career as a junior varsity/freshmen coach in the 1988-89 season.

