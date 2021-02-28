The Watseka Warriors boy’s basketball team defeated the Clifton Central Comets at home on Friday, Feb. 26. The final score was 60-49.
Leading the Warriors in total points was Conner Curry with 15 on the night. Teammate Jordan Schroeder followed with 14 of his own, while Hunter Meyer picked up 11. Jameson Cluver also contributed nine points, while Drew Wittenborn finished off with seven.
On the Clifton side, Jay Lemenager led the Comets with a total of 13 points, while teammates Jacob Shoven and Nick Krueger each finished with nine points apiece. Caden Perry contributed six points, while Carson Turner finished his night with four.