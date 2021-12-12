GIBSON CITY—The GCMS Falcons welcomed the Warriors from Watseka Friday evening for a game on the hardwood. GCMS was fresh off a win over Tri-Valley and were looking to do something they had not done since their first two contests, that is win back to back games. The Warriors, fighting an early season slump, needed a win to end a four game losing streak.
The Falcons struggled from the tip off going down 5-2 early. Five first quarter turnovers prevented the Warriors from blowing the game wide open. Inspite of the turnovers Watseka was able to extend their lead. Poor shooting prevented GCMS from doing anything on the offensive side of the ball. They shot just 16 percent in the first quarter. At the end of the first period they led the Falcons 9-4.
The situation did not improve for GCMS in the second quarter. They continued to struggle from the field only slightly improving their shot percentage to 20 percent. The Falcons went 0-10 in the first half from long distance. The Warriors took advantage of their opponent's poor shooting more than doubling their offensive output 11-5. The score going into the halftime was Watseka 20, GCMS 9.
Coming out of the intermission the game felt like it was over. The Falcons played hard but could not overcome the Watseka attack. The Warriors played their best quarter of basketball in the third shooting nearly 89 percent from the field. Jobey Grant and Jordan Schroeder combined to go three for three from long range. The Warriors outscored the Falcons by ten points pushing their lead to 21 points, 42-21. The game all but over presenting Coach Cluver with an opportunity to get some of the bench guys in for some valuable varsity game time.