WATSEKA—The Watseka Warriors girls basketball team is rolling. Thus far this season they have won five straight games including two games they won by nearly 50 points a piece. Over the first five games they defeated their opponents by an average score of 24 points. The Central Lady Comets hoped to put a stop to the Warrior win streak. Watseka did what they do best. They win. They defeated Clifton 41-17.
Watseka outscored the Comets in the first quarter 10-3. The Warriors got contributions from Allie Hoy (4), Raegan Gooding (2), Sydney McTaggart (2) and Elena Newell (2). The Comets struggled early to put points on the board. Turnovers were an issue. Clifton had as many turnovers as they did shot attempts hampering their ability to stop Watseka from jumping out to a huge first quarter lead.
Ally Hoy lead all scorers with 13 points. She was followed by Sydney McTaggart with nine points and Addi Edwards with seven. In all, seven Warriors scored. Emma Skeen led the Comets with five points. Allison Cox and Alana Gray both chipped in four points a piece.
The Warriors enjoy a small break before play resumes on December 4, 2021. The girls from Herscher will make the trip to Watseka with a tip-off scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Central's next game is scheduled to take place at Tri-Point on December 2, 2021, Tip-off for that contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.