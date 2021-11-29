CLIFTON—The Warriors took their show on the road traveling to Central High School to take on the Comets. Both teams showed a lot of rust in the first quarter struggling to make shots from the field. Niether team shot better than 20 percent. At the end of the first period Watseka held onto a slim lead, 6-3. Shooting only slightly improved in the second quarter. The Warriors connected on just three for 12 shooting. They missed their last seven shots. Central ended the half on an 8-0 run to pull within just two points, 14-12.
Jordan Schroeder hit a layup coming out of the intermission. That was the only bright spot for Watseka. They missed their next nine shots. The momentum shifted towards Central briefly when a time out was granted after Hunter Meyer had already stolen the ball. Central continued to struggle shooting and were not able to capitalize. A couple late buckets would give the Comets the lead going into the fourth quarter, 20-18. Everything changed in the fourth quarter. Watseka found the bottom of the net shooting six for eight from the floor and four for five from the free throw line. A three pointer from Central's Michael Hess pulled the Comets within one point, 32-31, with just 12.1 seconds remaining in the game. They were forced to foul on the next possession and Schroeder knocked down both free throws. A Hess three at the buzzer was unsuccessful. The final score was Watseka 34, Central 31.