The Watseka Lady Warriors basketball team hosted the Clifton Central Comets on Friday, Feb. 5. The Lady Warriors managed to defeat the Comets, 48-33.
Kinzie Parsons led the charge with 24 points as well as 10 rebounds. Allie Hoy finished with 15 points while Natalie Schroeder picked up nine of her own. Kennedy McTaggart added seven rebounds.
On the Central side, Natalie Prairie was in the top spot with 12 points, while Kamryn Grice grabbed eight and Jillian Baker picked up six.
The Lady Warriors turned around to play the Milford Lady Cats on Saturday, where they earned another win with a score of 46-45.
Schroeder led the charge for the Lady Warriors this time, grabbing 21 of the team’s points. Parsons added 12 of her own while Hoy, Kennedy McTaggart and Sydney McTaggart each contributed four points apiece. Kennedy McTaggart also finished with seven rebounds next to Parsons’ five.
For Milford, Emmaleah Marshino led the team with 12 points and three steals, Anna Hagan grabbed 11 points and had four assists, Caley Mowrey added six points and finished with 12 rebounds while Anna McEwen picked up six points.
The Watseka Lady Warriors are now 2-0 on the season while Milford has a record of 2-1.