Watseka celebrated the 1980s Feb. 6 in the Watseka-Hoopeston varsity boys basketball throwback game.
The players dressed in throwback uniforms and coaches, students and community members were encouraged to dress in 1980s attire.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 6:58 pm
Watseka celebrated the 1980s Feb. 6 in the Watseka-Hoopeston varsity boys basketball throwback game.
The players dressed in throwback uniforms and coaches, students and community members were encouraged to dress in 1980s attire.
During the game, those from both schools who had played athletics in the 1980s were asked to stand and be recognized.
Watseka’s Head Coach Chad Cluver was recognized for his 400th win. The game program listed many statistics from the 1980s for both schools.
Each school had several championships listed.
Hoopeston Area defeated the Warriors 58-45. Owen Root had 16 points for the Cornjerkers and Anthony Zamora and Kendrick Sigerill each had 15 points.
Watseka’s Hagen Hoy had 17 points, followed by Evan LeBelle with 12 and Dane Martin with 8. Myles Lynch and Tucker Milk each had four points.
