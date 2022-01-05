CHRISMAN—The Cardinals welcomed the Ladies from Watseka and got a lot more than they bargained for in the deal. The Warriors jumped out early to a big lead and never looked back. The final score was Watseka 60, Chrisman 28.
The Warriors were lead by Allie Hoy who scored 19 points. Sydney McTaggart chipped in with 17 followed by Mallary Dirks with seven. In all, nine Warriors scored. The Cardinals were led by Kendl Lemmon who scored 12 points in the losing effort. Kendall Tevebaugh scored nine.
The Warriors travel to Danville to face off against Schlarman on January 6, 2022. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff.