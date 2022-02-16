Both the Watseka boys and girls basketball teams captured wins the night of Feb. 11.
The games were played on “throwback night”, which was designed for the academic foundation to honor the 1993-94 boys basketball team with the foundation’s Inspiration Award.
The Lady Warriors played Danville, and won 57-47.
Watseka’s leaders included: Aliie Hoy - 16 points; Sydney McTaggart - 12 points, 7 rebounds; Haven Meyer - 12 points and Elena Newel - 6 rebounds.
Danville Leaders included Nau'Tika Conaway - 20 points and Soriah Gouard - 18 points.
The Warriors played Cissna Park and won 68-53.
Scoring for the Warriors was led by Jordan Schroeder, who had 22 points. Hunter Meyer had 18 points, Hagen Hoy had 12 points, Tobey Grant and Dane Martin each had seven points and Evan LaBelle had four points.
The Timberwolves were led in scoring by Malaki Verkler, who had 17 points. Gabe Bohlmann had 10 points, Gavin Savoree had 8 points, Tyler Neukomm had 7 points, Chase Petry had 6 points and Gavin Spitz had 5 points.