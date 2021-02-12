The Watseka Warriors boy’s basketball team defeated the Donovan Wildcats at home on Feb. 11. The final score was 52-38.
Leading the Warriors at the rim was Conner Curry. Curry managed 11 points on the night. Brayden Haines picked up 10 points of his own while Jordan Schroeder had nine and Drew Wittenborn ended his night with eight. Also contributing for the Warriors was Jameson Cluver who had five points, Jobey Grant with four, Maddux Rigsby with three and Hunter Meyer with two.
On Donovan’s end, Andy Onnen led the team with 13 points followed by Tate Caposieno with 9 and Darrien Pocius with seven. Caleb Klecan also contributed with four points, Dalton Anderson with three and Brodi Winge with two.
The loss puts Donovan at a record of 1-3 on the season while the Warriors move to a 2-3 record.