CHRISMAN—The Watseka boys followed the female counterparts to Chrisman for a basketball doubleheader. Like the girls the boys came home with the victory defeating the Cardinals 59-42.
Watseka took the lead and control of the game from the beginning. The second quarter was the difference in the ultimate outcome. The Warriors outscored the Cardinals 27-16. Three players scored in double figures for Watseka. Hunter Meyer and Jordan Schroeder combined to score 36 points. The duo accounted for over 60 percent of the Warriors scoring. Braiden Walwer contributed with 10 points. Jobey Grant chipped in with eight points.
The Warriors face Schlarman on the road Friday, January 7, 2022. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.