WATSEKA—The Lady Warriors lost their second game of the season when they faced Centennial High School in December. Getting wins over Urbana (40-29), Chrisman (60-29) and Schlarmin (60-5) Watseka hoped to continue the momentum when they welcomed the Bunnies from Fisher. The Bunnies struggled early. Watseka's defense smothered Fisher's offence preventing them putting up a real fight. The Lady Warriors defeated the Bunnies 53-32.
Sydney McTaggart lead the way for the Warriors scoring 18 points and six rebounds. Allie Hoy chipped in 10 points while Raegan Gooding knocked down eight points and grabbed six rebounds. Claire Curry rounded out the leaders getting seven points.
The Lady Warriors next traveled to Georgetown Ridge Farm. Watseka moved to 5-0 in the conference and 15-2 overall when they defeated the Buffaloes going away, 54-16. In a game that wasn't close Sydney McTaggart again made her presence known leading all scorers with 14 points and six rebounds. Raegan Gooding helped the cause with eight points followed by Addi Edwards with seven points and Jackie Lynch with six.
The Warriors face off against BHRA Thursday, January 13, 2022. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.