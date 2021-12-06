WATSEKA—The Lady Warriors are riding a hot streak riding a 6-0 record. They took that record into the matchup with Herscher. The Tigers (5-1) entered the contest riding a five game win streak.
Watseka played a solid first quarter moving the ball easily. Herscher was able to keep the score close ending the first quarter down by just two points, 14-12. The Warriors went off in the second quarter outscoring the Tigers by 16 points, 19-3. Addi Edwards led the Warrior charge dropping nine points in the quarter. Sydney McTaggart did her part from the free throw line hitting four of six. Allie Hoy rounded out the scoring hitting two buckets and shooting two for two from the charity stripe. The remainder of the game was close. The damage done in the second quarter was too much for the Tigers to overcome. Watseka defeated Herscher 54-32.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Allie Hoy. She scored 15 points including going two for two from the free throw line. Sydney McTaggart chipped in 12 points followed by Addi Edwards with 11. In total, 10 different Warriors scored.
Watseka meets county rival Iroquois West Monday evening in Gilman. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. The Raiders (4-2) are 3-0 at home.