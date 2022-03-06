The 2021-22 Vermilion Valley Conference Girls’ Basketball all-conference selections have been made, according to information from the conference.
They include: Sydney McTaggart, senior, Watseka; Allie Hoy, senior, Watseka; Anna Hagan, senior, Milford; Mikayla Knake, junior, Cissna Park; Kyla Bullington, junior, Armstrong-Potomac; Sophia Rome, senior, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin; Tori Birge, senior, Hoopeston Area; Addie Wright, junior, Oakwood; Alexa Jamison, freshman, Salt Fork; and Macie Russell, Salt Fork.
Special Mention team members include: Mattie Kennel, junior, Armstrong-Potomac; Addison Spesard, freshman, Georgetown Ridge Farm; Bre Crose, junior, Hoopeston Area; Ashlynn Pinnick, senior, Oakwood; Hadley Cox, senior, Westville; Shea Small, junior, Iroquois West; Ilyana Nambo, sophomore, Iroquios West; Hunter Mowrey, sophomore, Milford.
Honorable Mention team members include: Maddie Hudson, senior, Armstrong-Potomac; Natalie Clapp, junior, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin; Kendl Lemmon, senior, Chrisman; Emma Morrical, senior, Cissna Park; Kendall Roberts, sophomore, Georgetown Ridge Farm; Lacie Breymeyer, junior, Hoopeston Area; Destiny Thomas, senior, Iroquois West; Brynlee Wright, junior, Milford; Karsen Rupp, senior, Oakwood; Karlie Cain, junior, Salt Fork; Madison Watson, junior, SA ; Claire Curry, senior, Watseka; Lydia Gondzur, junior, Westville.