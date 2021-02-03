The Milford Lady Cats basketball team defeated the Cissna Park Timberwolves on Tuesday night on their home court.
Cissna Park found themselves on the board early on in the first quarter after the game's start but was soon answered with a shot from Milford’s Tiffany Schroeder to tie up the score 2-2 with 5:40 on the clock. The Lady Cats’ Emmaleah Marshino put the ball up for two points at the 3:20 mark, making the score 4-2. A successful three-point shot from Milford’s Anna Hagan moved the Lady Cats ahead 7-2. Another three-point shot from Milford’s Abby Tovey found the bottom of the rim to extend the Lady Cats’, giving them 10 to Cissna Park’s 2. Cissna Park was able to land a three of their own with a shot from Mikayla Knake, making the score 10-5. With just under 17 seconds left in the first quarter, Tovey is fouled and sent to the line to make one of two free-throw attempts, moving into the second quarter with Milford leading Cissna Park 13-5.
Kicking off quarter two, a layup from Milford’s Schroeder gave the Lady Cats a 10-point lead over CP 15-5. A drive from Tovey to the basket with 5:55 left in the half resulted in a successful layup and a drawn foul to send her to the line for a failed extra-point attempt to keep the score at 17-5. Cissna Park’s Knake is then fouled and makes both of her free throw attempts, giving the Timberwolves 7 to Milford’s 17. A pass to Milford junior, Caley Mowrey results in another two-points for Milford. Jordan Lucht draws a foul for Milford at the 4:01 mark to make one and give the Lady Cats 20 over CP’s 7.
The Lady Cats were able to put up another six points to CP’s three before the end of the first half, moving into the second half with a score of 26-10. From there, Milford was able to maintain their lead and end the night with a win, 43-27.
Milford’s Abby Tovey was the top-scoring player for the Lady Cats, ending her night with 16 points and seven rebounds. Anna Hagan had eight points to end the evening as well as three steals. Brynlee Wright had six points and seven rebounds while Caley Mowrey had six points and nine rebounds.
The Milford Lady Cats’ record is now 2-0 on the season and will next face off with Georgetown Ridgefarm at home on Feb. 4.