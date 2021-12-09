GILMAN—The Raiders (4-3) faced off with the Herscher Lady Tigers (6-3). Iroquois West scored on their first possession but they missed their next six shots. It took nearly two minutes for the Tigers to get on the board. With both teams struggling to knock down shots the score was stuck on 3-2 in favor of Herscher. Shaking off the rust the Tigers were able to get something going on the offensive side of the ball. They ended the first period on a 12-2 scoring run. The Raiders were down 11 points after the first period, 17-6.
During the second period the teams matched each other point for point. Turnovers prevented either team from grabbing the momentum. Herscher accumulated six fouls to go with their five turnovers. At the half the Raiders still trailed by 11, 24-13. Fortunes changed in the third quarter for the Raiders. They outscored the Tigers for the first time in the game knocking down 14 points to Herschers11. They were able to pull within five points, 35-30, going into the final quarter of play.
There was a lid on the basket for Iroquois West. They missed all six shots they took from the field including going 0-3 from the charity stripe. Herscher outscored the Raiders 12-0. The final score was Herscher 48, Iroquois West 30.