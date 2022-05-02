Watseka Community High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Chad Cluver is offering Warriors Summer Basketball Camps.
For girls and boys going into kindergarten and 1st grade next year the camp is from 8-9 a.m. June 1 - 3 at WCHS. The cost includes the participant's own basketball.
For boys entering 2nd - 5th grade the camp is from 9-11:30 a.m. May 31 to June 3 at WCHS. The cost includes a T-shirt if you get the camp form in by May 13.
For boys entering 6th - 8th grade the camp is from 12:30-3 p.m. May 31 - June 3 at @ WCHS. The cost includes a T-shirt if the form is turned in by May 13.
Camp forms can be found on the school website, or contact Cluver at chad.cluver@watsekaschools.org.
Any student from the surrounding area is also invited to attend.