The South Newton Rebels boy's basketball team took on the Watseka Warriors in Watseka on Dec. 10. The Rebels fell to the Warriors with a score of 42-29.

Quarter one saw South Newton up by six at the end of the first quarter, leading the Warriors 16-10. However, Watseka was able to grab another 10 points to the Rebels' three, moving into the half 20-19. Watseka would head out in quarter three to grab 12 points while holding South Newton to just four in the third quarter of play. Another ten points in the final quarter of the game locked in the Warriors' win as the Rebels were only able to put six points on the board, finishing the game with a score of 42-29.

