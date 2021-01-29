The wait is finally over for students and coaches alike around Illinois. The IHSA recently announced their approval to allow intra-conference and intra-region winter sports contests as well as released a schedule outlining all future sporting events after the March 13 winter sports end date.
As such, area schools were eager to finally lace up their sneakers and step onto the floor to get underway for the weeks ahead.
“There’s a lot of excitement in our athletes here at our high school,” said Watseka girl's basketball coach, Barry Bauer.
“You can tell the emotions are high right now. It kind of came out of nowhere. I think everyone is kind of waiting to find out when we get to play and how many games. In the meantime, we get to practice. Our athletes are putting a lot of effort in and are glad to be together as a team and in the gym together playing basketball.”
With games set to be scheduled for as early as this coming week for both boys and girls teams, the student-athletes should expect a busy road ahead.
“The guys have done a great job of just controlling what they can control,” said Watseka boy’s coach, Chad Cluver. “They have come in and done a ton of 1 on 1 workouts when that is all we could do, and now that we get to practice and play games, their spirit is high and they are working really hard. I feel like we know not to take things for granted and now that we get to play, we are really appreciating each other more.”
Cissna Park teams are eager to get started as well, using the bond they have to grow stronger not just in the weight room, but as a unit.
“Our message to our girls has been very clear. Control what we can control, stay a team, and become better people and basketball players,” said CP head girl's coach, Anthony Videka. “Yes, it is cliche, but it's also very effective for our situation. We can control getting stronger in the weight room, getting shots up, and being a team. Our group has an unbreakable bond.”
The boy's team, coached by second-year head coach, Seth Johnson, admitted that while it’s nice to finally be able to be back on the floor and playing, their focus is on the bigger picture.
“Now that we get a chance to compete, we are gearing up and preparing for the best,” said Johnson. “We could not be happier with the four lettermen we have returning. Other than those four guys, we had a good group of sophomores last year that were just not quite ready for that next level. But, as they have grown and matured we believe they are ready to compete at the next level. Everyone will have to take on bigger roles within the program, but they are ready for it.”
It’s all business for the Iroquois West girl’s team as well. Head coach, Kristy Arie said her team will be in the gym as much as possible in preparation for the coming weeks of playtime.
“Honestly, right now we are just getting back into the gym and trying to get our legs again. We’re making the most of every minute we’ve got in the gym right now and hoping for the best as far as the schedule is concerned,” she said. “I think we are going to be about as ready as everybody else. Whatever we have to do to get ready, we will do what we can to get there.”