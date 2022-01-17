CLIFTON—The Comets welcomed the varsity girls basketball team from Reed Custer. The Reed Custer Comets entered the matchup winners of just three of their last seven games. Clifton entered the match-up with a slightly better record over that same time frame logging four wins. Both squads were looking for a win.
Central came out in the first quarter and jumped out to an early lead, 10-6. Reed Custer was up to the task. They outscored Clifton by one in the second quarter cutting into the lead ever so slightly. At the half Clifton lead 21-17. In the second half Reed Custer grabbed the lead. Clifton would keep the game close but in the end the girls from Reed Custer would outlast Clifton 40-37.
Katherine Winkel led the way for Clifton scoring nine points. Emma Skeen and Alana Gray both contributed with eight points. Gracie Schroeder added six points from behind the three point line.