GILMAN—The Raiders welcomed county rival Watseka to battle on the hardwood. Watseka The Raiders were down by two points after the first quarter. From there they took off leading the rest of the way. The final score was Iroquois West 52, Watseka 41.
Peyton Rhodes led the way for the Raiders with 18 points. Cannon Leonard chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds. Sam McMillan score nine points and dished out four assists. Hunter Meyer let the Warriors dropping 16 points. Jordan Schroeder poured in 15 points.