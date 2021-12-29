KANKAKEE—The Timberwolves played Momence High School in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament. Cissna Park kept the score close early leading be two points after the first quarter, 14-12. A huge second quarter for Momence doomed the Timberwolves chances. Momence played hard putting extreme pressure on the Timberwolves ball handlers forcing 31 turnovers. The Timberwolves got help from Gavin Spitz who scored 18 points and swatted three balls. Malaki Verkler scored 15 points along with two blocks, two steals and six assists. Gavin Savoree poured in 11 points. Momence defeated Cissna Park 73-54.
featured
Momence tops Cissna Park, 73-54
- Jeremy Orr Sports Editor sports@intranix.com
