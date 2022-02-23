The Lady Bearcats of Milford saw their season come to an end the afternoon of Feb. 19 in the Regional Championship game in Colfax against the Ridgeview Mustangs.
Anna Hagan led the Bearcats in scoring with 10 points and 2 assists. Brynlee Wright contributed 8 points and 8 rebounds and Emmaleah Marshino chipped in 8 points and 4 rebounds. 4 Lady Bearcats competed in the regional level 3 pt. Shootout with Abby Tovey and Brynlee Wright advancing to the sectional level. They were to compete Feb. 24 at Blue Ridge before the sectional championship game. The Lady Bearcats finish their season with an 18-11 record over all and 6-6 in the VVC. The Lady Bearcats are coached by Head Coach Tom Marshino and Asst. Coach Darrin Warren.