The Milford Lady Cats picked up two more wins on the season recently.
They first took on Clifton Central on Feb. 11, where the managed a 34-27 victory.
Leading the Lady Cats was Abbey Tovey with a total of 10 points as well as six rebounds. Tiffany Schroeder followed with eight points and seven rebounds while Caley Mowrey earned five points and nine rebounds.
The team then moved to face off with Oakwood on the road, where they picked up yet another win this time with a score of 52-31.
Tovey led the charge at the rim once again with 20 points and six rebounds. Emmaleah Marshino grabbed 11 points of her own as well as seven rebounds and five steals, while Caley Mowrey and Tiffany Schroeder had six points and nine rebounds apiece.
The Milford Lady Cats’ next game will be against Bismarck at home on Feb. 15. They will also host Georgetown on Feb. 16.