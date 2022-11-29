The Milford Lady Cats defeated the South Newton Rebels 46-37 Nov. 28 at Milford.
The Rebels saw Milford leading to start the game, falling behind 12-8 at the end of the first quarter of play. Each team then put up another 10 points apiece in quarter two, moving into half-time 22-18. The third quarter of play had Milford picking up another 15 points to South Newton's 4. Although the Rebels were able to outscore the Lady Cats 15-9 in the final quarter of the game, they were unable to grab the win, falling to Milford 46-37.