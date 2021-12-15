Sports Editor
GILMAN—Several local schools have been participating in the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops tournament. Milford earned their way into the championship game defeating Hoopeston 42-27, Dwight 40-35 and Wilmington 41-16.
In the Hoopeston game Hunter Mowrey had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Anna Hagan contributed eight points and had six steals. Emmaleah Marshino added in seven points and four steals. Brynlee Wright knocked down seven points and grabbed nine rebounds.
In their next game they faced Dwight. They won the matchup in what was their closest game in the tournament to date, 40-35. Mowrey again led the Bearcats with 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Anna McEwen added seven points, four rebounds and six steals. Brynlee Wright contributed with six points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Milford defeated Wilmington 41-16 to earn their way into the championship game Wednesday evening. Hunter Mowrey scored another double-double knocking down seven points and 14 rebounds followed by Abby Tovey with seven points. Anna Hagan helped the Bearcat cause with five points, four rebounds and fou assists.
The Lady Cats move to 10-3 and face Herscher Wednesday night in the Championship game. Tipoff is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.