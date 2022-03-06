The 2021-22 Vermilion Valley Conference Boys’ Basketball all-conference selections have been made, according to information from the conference.
They include: Jordan Schroeder, senior, Watseka; Adin Portwood, junior, Milford; Peyton Rhodes, senior, Iroquois West; Malaki Verkler, senior, Cissna Park; Cannon Leonard, junior, Iroquois West, Cale Steinbaugh, senior, Georgetown Ridge Farm; Brett Meidel, junior, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin, Garrett Taylor, senior, Salt Fork; Josh Young, senior, Oakwood; and Dalton Hobick, junior, Oakwood.
Special mention team members include: Ned Hill, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin; Karson Lewsader, Chrisman; Kaden Mingee, Georgetown Ridge Farm; Ben Brown, Hoopeston Area; Lucas Frank, Iroquois West; Nick Warren, Milford’ Will Teig, Milford; Sawyer Laffoon, Milford; Blake Norton, Salt Fork; Jason Craig, Salt Fork; Bryce Burnett, Westville; Kandem Maddox, Westville.
Honorable Mention team members include: Kollin Asbury, Armstrong-Potomac; Dawson Dodd, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin; Dyas Miller, Chrisman; Gavin Savoree, Cissna Park; Jace Bina, Georgetown Ridge Farm; Nick Hoer, Hoopeston Area; Sam McMillan, Iroquois West; Andrew White, Milford; Gaven Clouse, Oakwood; Camden Smoot, Salt Fork; Braiden Walwer, Watseka; Drew Wichtowski, Westville.