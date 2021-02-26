The Watseka Lady Warriors and the Central Lady Comets faced off in Clifton on Feb. 25.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, the team’s were unable to host their annual Military Appreciation Night. However, the two team’s did wear alternative, patriotic uniforms and met on the court for a special salute to honor Healthcare and Essential Workers.
The two teams also collected donations to help cover the cost of an appreciation breakfast for local hospital healthcare and other essential workers. The teams also created signs to honor the workers.
The Lady Warriors were the winners, defeating Central 49-24.
Leading Watseka at the rim was senior, Kinzie Parsons. Parsons managed a total of 13 points on the night. Following Parsons was fellow senior, Natalie Schroeder who contributed 12 points. Allie Hoy finished her night off with six points as well as six rebounds.
On Central’s side, Natalie Prairie led the Lady Comets with eight points. Kendall Antons picked up six points of her own while Saige Duby, Kamryn Grice, Allison Cox, Hallie Wilken and Alana Gray each contributed two points.