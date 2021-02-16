The Watseka Lady Warriors girl’s basketball team defeated the Hoopeston Cornjerkers on Feb. 13 at home in Watseka. The final score was 51-24.
Leading the Lady Warriors at the rim was Kinzie Parsons with 17 points and six rebounds. Natalie Schroeder and Allie Hoy each contributed 11 points apiece, while Sydney McTaggart finished her night off with five.
On the Hoopeston side, Lexie Breymeyer led the Cornjerkers with a total of eight points. Adasyn Jones and Ali Watson each finished the night off with five points, and Bre Crose ended her night with four points.
Hoopeston will next head to Milford on Feb. 19 to take on the Milford Lady Cats while Watseka will look to host Cissna Park on Feb. 18.