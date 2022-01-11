CISSNA PARK—The Timberwolves welcomed the Lady Storm from Salt Fork. The Lady Storm jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Cissna Park was unable to stage a comeback eventually losing to the Storm, 49-18.
Poor shooting made it difficult for the Timberwolves. They were only able to put up two points in the first quarter. They bounced back in the second scoring ten but another ice cold quarter in the third doomed their chances. Mikayla Knake and Emma Morrical lead the way for Cissna Park with five points each.