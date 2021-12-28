BISMARCK—Cissna Park took part in the 2021 BSN Classic Tournament. The Timberwolves faced Lexington and Armstrong-Potomac on the first day of the tournament. It was a tough day on the hardwood for Cissna Park who lost both games.
Lexington was first up and the game was close through out. The Timberwolves played them close throughout never letting the score get out of reach. Down by one point, 11-10, after the first quarter Cissna Park fought back pulling even at halftime 21-21. Nothing change after the intermission. The two teams struggled to pull away. They ended the third quarter knotted at 35. The fourth quarter yeilded the same result. It would take an overtime period to settle the matter. Lexington jumped out in front building up a lead. Cissna Park refused to buckle fight their way back. In the end Lexington outlasted them eventually winning the matchup 52-50.
Mikayla Knake lead all scorers with 25 points. She added an assist and a steal to her totals for the game. Emma Morrical chipped in with a double double. She had 14 point and 16 rebounds along with three steals.
The game against Armstrong-Potomac was not as close. The Trojans jumped out early ending the first quarter up 15-11. They pushed the lead to eight points at the half. The Timberwolves would not get any closer. Armstrong-Potomac won by 15 points, 42-27.
Knake again the lead the Timberwolves in scoring knocking down 14. Morrical scored seven points and grabbed 12 rebounds.