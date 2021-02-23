The Iroquois West girls basketball team picked up a 37-34 victory over Cissna Park on Feb. 22 during the team’s senior night.
Leading IW at the rim was Shelby Johnson with 15 points. Shea Small followed with 10 points of her own while Abby Kocher, Ashton Miller and McKinley Tilstra each contributed 4 points apiece.
Kenadee Edelman led for the Cissna Park side with 10 points. Addison Seggebruch followed with seven points while Mikayla Knake and Regan King each had five.
The seniors honored for Iroquois West were Chloe Baker, Shelby Johnson, Abby Kocher, Giselle Lopez, Ashton Miller and Taylor Talbert.