The Milford Lady Cats defeated Chrisman, on Feb. 22. The final score was 50-15.
Lady Cat Anna Hagan led the team with a total of 10 points, four steals and four assists. Caley Mowrey followed with eight points of her own as well as 13 rebounds. Emmaleah Marshino finished with six points and four steals while Brynlee Wright and Anna McEwen each contributed six points and six rebounds.
The Lady Cats will next play Westville on the road on Feb. 25. The team will host their senior night on March 1 and take on Salt Fork.