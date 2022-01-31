The Lady Bearcats of Milford took on VVC newcomers, Cissna Park on Jan.27 night in a fast paced, evenly matched game.
Brynlee Wright led the Bearcats in scoring with 12 pts, followed by Emmaleah Marshino, Tiffany Schroeder, and Hunter Mowrey who contributed 8 pts each. For the Timberwolves, Mikayla Knake led all scorers with 13 points while Morgan Sinn contributed 12 pts.
When all was said and done, the Bearcats squeaked out a 51-45 win over the Timberwolves. The Bearcats move to 16-7 on the season and travel to BHRA on Monday night to face the Blue Devils.