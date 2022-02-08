The Lady Bearcats lost to Ridgeview on Senior Night which was Feb. 7 in Milford. The final score was 48-29.
The Lady Bearcats were led by Hunter Mowrey with 8 points and 4 rebounds, Brynlee Wright had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Abby Tovey chipped in 6 points and 3 assists.
In addition to recognizing the senior girls basketball players and management, Hunter Mowrey was recognized for breaking the season high rebound record previously held by Katelyn Gaffield. Emmaleah Marshino was also recognized for breaking the season high steals record, previously held by Emily Duis.
The Lady Bearcats move to 17-8 on the season. They finish their regular season Wednesday night at home vs. Iroquois West and Thursday night at Watseka before beginning regional play on Monday. They will play the winner of the Tri-Point vs. Cornerstone Christian Academy Game at 6pm in Colfax.