MILFORD—The Lady Bearcats (10-6) welcomed the Blue Devils from Peotone (15-4). The Blue Devils jumped out to a large lead early cruising to a 20 point victory over Milford.
Milford fell behind early. Peotone came out firing and Milford was unable to keep up. After the first quarter the Blue Devils led 19-9. The game would not get better for Milford. Peotone pushe their advantage to lead by 15 points at the half, 32-17.
Milford was led by Abby Tovey with 12 points and six rebounds. Anna Hagan followed with eight points and four assists. Emmaleah Marshino added four points and six steals along with six rebounds. Tiffany Schroeder tallied four points and seven rebounds. Brynlee Wright contributed nine rebounds. The Bearcats move to 12-7 on the season and
2-3 in conference play