The Lady Bearcats celebrated Ken Leonard Night on Monday, Jan. 30, but lost by a heartbreaking 1one point to the BHRA Blue Devils.
Sole senior, Brynlee Wright shared memories of the late Coach Leonard before the game. Wright was part of the final Milford Bats basketball team that Leonard coached before his death in 2018.
In addition to coaching basketball, football, and 1 season of volleyball, Coach Leonard taught for 38 years. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inducted Leonard in May of 2018. Coach Leonard was an avid fan of the University of Indiana, so the Lady Bearcats sported red "Leonard Strong" shirts during warm-ups.
"Coach Leonard definitely touched my heart 100 percent. In junior high, he helped me become a better basketball player and just a better person in life. I'm sure he would be so proud of me this year, especially with me being the only senior," Wright commented after the game.
Brynlee Wright led the Bearcats with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals. Hunter Mowrey chipped in 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and an assist to the cause. Sydney Seyfert contributed 4 points and 3 rebounds and Cadence Schaubert scored two points and three rebounds.