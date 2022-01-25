Monday night’s Vermilion Valley Conference matchup between the Lady Bearcats of Milford and the Lady Hilltoppers of Schlarman saw several Bearcats rack up double digit scoring.
They were led by Hunter Mowrey with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals and TIffany Schroeder with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists. Brynlee Wright added 11 points, Anna Hagan chipped in 11 points, and Emmaleah Marshino with 10 points.
The Bearcats held the Hilltoppers to just 5 points all night with a final score of 63-5.
The Lady Bearcats move to 15-7 and 4-3 in the VVC. They welcome Cissna Park on Thursday night for “Ken Leonard Night”. Attendees are encouraged to wear red for Coach Leonard as the Bearcats honor one of their former coaches.